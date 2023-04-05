BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.47. Approximately 104,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 107,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

BYD Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 0.53.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

