Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 191,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 255,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

