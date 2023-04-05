Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 306,865 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,286 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,865 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Huntington Bancshares worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.