Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

SBUX stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.