Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 30,397 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD opened at $282.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $283.42. The firm has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.16.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

