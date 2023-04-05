Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 238.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,486 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $178.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

