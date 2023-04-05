Calamos Advisors LLC Has $31.15 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,066 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $31,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after purchasing an additional 413,285 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,689,000 after buying an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,370 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $160.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.81. The firm has a market cap of $358.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $1.1887 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

