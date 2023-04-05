Calamos Advisors LLC Has $44.60 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 226,326 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 237,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a PE ratio of 939.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $218.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,259 shares of company stock worth $9,127,906 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

