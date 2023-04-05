Calamos Advisors LLC Has $87.73 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,886 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $87,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,251,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $576.18 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $561.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

