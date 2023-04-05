Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,286 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,865 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Huntington Bancshares worth $28,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after buying an additional 1,780,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

