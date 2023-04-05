Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $30,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after acquiring an additional 61,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycom Software Price Performance

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $292.78 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.62 and a 200 day moving average of $313.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Recommended Stories

