Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 177,393 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 17.7% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

