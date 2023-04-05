Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 11,980 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $40,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $546.17 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $553.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.86 and its 200-day moving average is $468.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

