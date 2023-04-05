Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 27,158 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,158 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $53,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $195.46 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

