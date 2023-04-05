Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 309,622 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 309,622 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $48,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

AMD stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

