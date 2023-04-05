Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 35,241 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,241 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Sysco worth $46,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sysco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

