Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

