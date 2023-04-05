Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $13.45.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
