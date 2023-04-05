Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

CCD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,161. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.