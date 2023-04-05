Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,416. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 154,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,455 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 207,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

