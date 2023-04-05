Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 20th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ CGO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. 53,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

