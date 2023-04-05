Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 20th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
NASDAQ CGO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. 53,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
