Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,597 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.