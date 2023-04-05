Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Peloton Interactive worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

