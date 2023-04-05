Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Motco purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.
Sony Group Price Performance
Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sony Group Company Profile
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
