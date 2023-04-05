Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $162.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.