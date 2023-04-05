Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1,376.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,054 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

