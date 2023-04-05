Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $947,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in JD.com by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 798.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,876,000. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
JD.com Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
