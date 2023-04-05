Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $947,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in JD.com by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 798.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,876,000. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

