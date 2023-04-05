Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48,081 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1,903.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,081 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

