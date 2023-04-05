Caledonia Mining Co. Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 4.5 %

LON:CMCL opened at GBX 1,259.60 ($15.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of GBX 805 ($10.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($16.58). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,131.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.74. The stock has a market cap of £217.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

