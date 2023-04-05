Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,582 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

