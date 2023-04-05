Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 319 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,638,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,163,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,837,000 after purchasing an additional 209,684 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $206.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.34 and its 200 day moving average is $174.67. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $212.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Five Below’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $505,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,791.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,382 shares of company stock worth $2,053,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.