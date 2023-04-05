Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,000 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

