Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 829 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

