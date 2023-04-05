Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.71. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

