Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

