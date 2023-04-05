Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $191.72 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $241.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

