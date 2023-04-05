Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $23.19 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $203.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.45. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile



American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

