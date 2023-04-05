Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLNT opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

