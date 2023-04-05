Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $9.04 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

NYSE DE opened at $397.66 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

