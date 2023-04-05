Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 447 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

