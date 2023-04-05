Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Canadian Zinc Co. (TSE:CZN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 122,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 154,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 867.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Zinc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Prairie Creek mine, a zinc-lead-silver property located in the Northwest Territories. It also owns a mineral land package in central Newfoundland, which comprises lead, copper, silver, gold, and zinc deposits.

