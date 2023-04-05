Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.29

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Capita Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

Further Reading

