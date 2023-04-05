Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.20. 10,252,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 26,282,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

Carvana Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 944.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

