Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.08. The company had a trading volume of 320,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,998. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $153.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

