Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 342,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,478. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock worth $2,331,736. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

