Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,816. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.90. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

