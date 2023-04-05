Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 50.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

MCHP stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.55. 2,390,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

