Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.25. 178,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,791. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $117.20. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.26.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

