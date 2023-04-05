Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,686,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,825,932. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

