Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Trading 8.1% Higher

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

