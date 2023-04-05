Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 423,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,036. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $689,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $689,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,123,829 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

